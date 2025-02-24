Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu congratulates Kash Patel, Dan Bongino on X

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Kash Patel on being confirmed as FBI director and Dan Bongino on being appointed deputy director on X/Twitter Monday evening.

"Congratulations Kash Patel on being confirmed as FBI Director and Dan Bongino on being appointed Deputy Director," he wrote. "I look forward to working with you to further strengthen our cooperation in fighting organized crime and international terrorism and in ensuring transparent government."



