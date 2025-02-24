Netanyahu congratulates Kash Patel, Dan Bongino on X

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Kash Patel on being confirmed as FBI director and Dan Bongino on being appointed deputy director on X/Twitter Monday evening.
"Congratulations Kash Patel on being confirmed as FBI Director and Dan Bongino on being appointed Deputy Director," he wrote. "I look forward to working with you to further strengthen our cooperation in fighting organized crime and international terrorism and in ensuring transparent government."
