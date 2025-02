The IDF's Home Front Command is set to conduct siren tests in Dafna at 12:05 p.m., She’ar Yashuv at 1:05 p.m., and Dan at 2:05 p.m. on Monday.

The Home Front Command emphasized that if an actual alert were to occur during the test, an additional siren would sound, accompanied by alerts through the Home Front Command application and other notification systems.