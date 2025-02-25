Jerusalem Post
Knesset debates will open with minute's silence for Bibas family, Oded Lipshitz

YAKI ADAMKER

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana will open the Knesset plenary session tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. with a minute of silence for Kfir, Ariel and Shiri Bibas, and Oded Lipshitz, who were murdered in Gaza captivity by their captors, the Secretary of the Knesset, Dan Marzouk, announced on Tuesday.  

The minute's silence will also commemorate all those murdered and fallen during the October 7 massacre and ensuing Iron Swords War in the days that have passed since.

The Knesset building will be illuminated in orange light this evening and tomorrow evening. 

