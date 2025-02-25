Jerusalem Post
Israeli short story to be adapted by filmmaker Charlie Kaufman

By HANNAH BROWN

Iddo Gefen’s short story, “Debby’s Dream House,” from his collection, Jerusalem Beach, will be adapted into a movie by Charlie Kaufman, starring Eddie Redmayne, Tessa Thompson, and Patsy Ferran, Deadline.com reported on Monday. 

The movie will be called Later the War.

Gefen, who was born in Israel, is also the author of the novel, Mrs. Lilienblum’s Cloud Factory. He is a PhD student in cognitive psychology at Columbia University in New York, and his work weaves together gentle humor about ordinary people’s lives with insights based on neuroscientific research into how the brain works. He wrote a piece for The Atlantic about how one of his best friends was killed fighting Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023, a few weeks before he was supposed to marry. 

“Debby’s Dream House” is about a man who creates dreams for other people but then begins giving them nightmares instead. 

Kaufman is an Oscar-winning screenwriter and director known for such offbeat comedies as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Being John Malkovich, and Synecdoche, New York. He wrote a comedy, Adaptation, about the difficulty he had adapting the book The Orchid Thief to the screen. It is unclear how closely the movie will follow Gefen’s story. 

