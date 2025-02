Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iran's top leaders aligned positions on issues around Iran's nuclear programme at talks in Tehran on Tuesday, Russia's Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov discussed a wide range of bilateral and regional issues with both President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi, a ministry statement said.

"Positions were aligned on the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian Nuclear Programmе," it said.