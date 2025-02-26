Jerusalem Post
Rubio and Iraqi PM speak about Iran, energy, US business investments

By REUTERS

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani on Tuesday, and the two discussed Iranian influence in the region, the need for Iraq to be energy independent, and US business investments, the Statement Department said.

"The two agreed on the need for Iraq to become energy independent, to quickly reopen the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline, and to honor contractual terms for US companies working in Iraq to attract additional investment," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

The two "also discussed reducing Iran’s malign influence and continuing efforts to prevent ISIS from resurging and destabilizing the broader region," the spokesperson said.

