Witkoff: Talks have progressed over the past day

White House envoy Steve Witkoff said he met with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer four times in recent days and has spoken with Egyptian intelligence and the Prime Minister of Qatar over the phone in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Witkoff, progress has been made over the past day.

He noted that Hamas cannot remain in power in Gaza and emphasized that this is a red line for the United States.

However, he also stressed that at this stage, it is unclear how to reach a deal in which Hamas does not remain in power in the Strip.