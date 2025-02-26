Russia is working on new children exchange with Ukraine, RIA reports

Moscow is working on bringing 16 children to Russia from Ukraine and plans to reunite 10 children with relatives in Ukraine, Russia's presidential commissioner for children's rights told RIA agency in remarks published on Wednesday.

"We have a clear presidential mandate that we work only with full-fledged legal representatives, that is, relatives, parents who have legal force and can take care of their children," commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova told RIA in an interview.

She said that through those channels, at the moment 95 children have been reunited with their relatives in Ukraine, and 17 children have returned to Russia.