Holocaust survivors in Rehovot lined the streets as the Bibas funeral procession drove past on Wednesday morning, Israeli media reported.

"We understand the heart of this family," one of the survivors said. "We experienced horrors, we saw our loved ones murdered, and some of us still don't know what happened to our parents who were kidnapped in the Holocaust. That's why we are here, hugging the Bibas family and wishing Yarden the strength to rebuild his life."