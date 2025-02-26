Jerusalem Post
Bodies of four hostages to be returned to Israel at 11 p.m.

By AMICHAI STEIN
Updated: FEBRUARY 26, 2025 18:17

The bodies of four Israeli hostages will be returned from the Gaza Strip at 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, sources confirmed to The Jerusalem Post.

Israel confirms the hostage's bodies will be returned without the exchange ceremonies Hamas has regularly held.

Israel clarified that the names of those being released on Wednesday would only be confirmed after the authorities in Israel have identified them.

Tzachi Idan's family confirmed that his body would be among those being returned on Wednesday night.

"We are grateful for the great love and support we receive from the citizens of Israel, the media, and the Nahal Oz community. In these difficult hours, we ask that our privacy be respected."

Danny Elgert, the brother of hostage Itzik Elgert, said in an interview with N12 that he was informed that his brother would return to Israel as part of the hostage release deal.

