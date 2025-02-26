Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Lebanon's new government wins confidence vote in parliament

By REUTERS

Lebanon's new government won a confidence vote in parliament on Wednesday, following a speech by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam promising to push for economic and financial reforms and to start negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

Salam's government won the backing of 95 lawmakers in the 128-seat chamber.

On Tuesday, the Iran-backed Lebanese terror group Hezbollah had given its backing to the government in a speech delivered by senior Hezbollah lawmaker Mohammed Raad.

Lebanon's political landscape has been turned on its head since Hezbollah, long a dominant player in Lebanese politics, was badly pummeled in last year's war with Israel.

Reflecting that shift, the new government's policy statement did not include language used in previous years that was seen as legitimizing a role for Hezbollah in defending Lebanon.

One dead as car explodes near Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2025 09:51 PM
Trump says Gaza ceasefire decision has to be made by Israel
By REUTERS
02/26/2025 07:38 PM
High Court suggests postponing return to the North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2025 05:25 PM
US issues new Iran-related sanctions, Treasury's website shows
By REUTERS
02/26/2025 05:20 PM
At least two wounded in shooting in Western Germany
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2025 04:59 PM
IDF strikes launchers in east Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2025 04:57 PM
Israel strikes Lebanon-Syria border, kills Hezbollah arms smuggler
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2025 04:42 PM
Jordan king tells Syrian interim president he condemns Israeli attacks
By REUTERS
02/26/2025 02:43 PM
Holocaust survivors lined streets in Rehovot to support Bibas family
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2025 02:41 PM
IDF: Rocket fired at Israel, fell within Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2025 02:39 PM
Released hostage Hisham al-Sayed discharged from hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2025 01:41 PM
Hamas says it will announce date for slain hostages' release
By REUTERS
02/26/2025 01:22 PM
IDF says explosions heard in central Israel due to routine IAF activity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2025 11:42 AM
UAE diplomat: Gaza reconstruction can't take place without two-state
By REUTERS
02/26/2025 11:29 AM
White House takes control of the press pool covering Trump
By REUTERS
02/26/2025 05:41 AM