One killed in car explosion between Yad Mordechai, Sderot

One person was killed after a car caught fire and exploded on Highway 34 between Yad Mordechai and Sderot, a MDA spokesperson reported on Wednesday night.

MDA paramedic Boaz Tzabri stated, "We quickly arrived at the scene and found a vehicle on fire. The firefighters who responded extinguished the car. Once the fire was out and it was safe to approach the vehicle, we discovered a person without any signs of life, and we declared him dead at the scene."

The reasons for the explosion are still under investigation.