EU vows to react ‘firmly’ after Trump says he will put tariffs on EU imports

The European Commission said on Wednesday it will react "firmly and immediately against unjustified barriers to free and fair trade" after US President Donald Trump said his administration would soon announce a 25% tariff on imports from the EU.

"The EU will react firmly and immediately against unjustified barriers to free and fair trade, including when tariffs are used to challenge legal and non-discriminatory policies," a commission spokesperson said in response to a request for comment on Trump's remarks.

"The European Union is the world’s largest free market. And it has been a boon for the United States," the spokesperson added.