Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

EU vows to react ‘firmly’ after Trump says he will put tariffs on EU imports

By REUTERS

 The European Commission said on Wednesday it will react "firmly and immediately against unjustified barriers to free and fair trade" after US President Donald Trump said his administration would soon announce a 25% tariff on imports from the EU.

"The EU will react firmly and immediately against unjustified barriers to free and fair trade, including when tariffs are used to challenge legal and non-discriminatory policies," a commission spokesperson said in response to a request for comment on Trump's remarks.

"The European Union is the world’s largest free market. And it has been a boon for the United States," the spokesperson added.

Trump takes fight over foreign aid funding to US Supreme Court
By REUTERS
02/27/2025 03:41 AM
FBI says North Korea was responsible for $1.5 billion ByBit hack
By REUTERS
02/27/2025 02:41 AM
The bodies of four slain hostages are in IDF custody, PMO confirms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2025 01:57 AM
Israeli forces seen operating in West Bank near Ofer military prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2025 12:20 AM
White House bars AP, Reuters from covering Trump cabinet meeting
By REUTERS
02/26/2025 10:06 PM
One dead as car explodes near Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2025 09:51 PM
Lebanon's new government wins confidence vote in parliament
By REUTERS
02/26/2025 09:06 PM
Trump says Gaza ceasefire decision has to be made by Israel
By REUTERS
02/26/2025 07:38 PM
High Court suggests postponing return to the North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2025 05:25 PM
US issues new Iran-related sanctions, Treasury's website shows
By REUTERS
02/26/2025 05:20 PM
At least two wounded in shooting in Western Germany
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2025 04:59 PM
IDF strikes launchers in east Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2025 04:57 PM
Israel strikes Lebanon-Syria border, kills Hezbollah arms smuggler
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2025 04:42 PM
Jordan king tells Syrian interim president he condemns Israeli attacks
By REUTERS
02/26/2025 02:43 PM
Holocaust survivors lined streets in Rehovot to support Bibas family
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2025 02:41 PM