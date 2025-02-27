Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US Attorney-General hopes to release Epstein-related flight logs, names on Thursday

By REUTERS

 The US Justice Department hopes to release on Thursday flight logs and "a lot of names" related to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier accused of sex trafficking who socialized with Wall Street titans, royalty and celebrities, Attorney-General Pam Bondi said on Wednesday.

"I think tomorrow ... you're going to see some Epstein information being released by my office," Bondi told Fox News.

She said her department was working on protecting the personal information of over 250 victims connected to Epstein, who took his own life in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Bondi said she hoped to release a "lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot of information" on Epstein.

Transgender US service members will be separated from military unless
By REUTERS
02/27/2025 05:35 AM
Trump takes fight over foreign aid funding to US Supreme Court
By REUTERS
02/27/2025 03:41 AM
EU vows to react ‘firmly’ after Trump says he tariff imports
By REUTERS
02/27/2025 02:54 AM
FBI says North Korea was responsible for $1.5 billion ByBit hack
By REUTERS
02/27/2025 02:41 AM
The bodies of four slain hostages are in IDF custody, PMO confirms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2025 01:57 AM
Israeli forces seen operating in West Bank near Ofer military prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2025 12:20 AM
White House bars AP, Reuters from covering Trump cabinet meeting
By REUTERS
02/26/2025 10:06 PM
One dead as car explodes near Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2025 09:51 PM
Lebanon's new government wins confidence vote in parliament
By REUTERS
02/26/2025 09:06 PM
Trump says Gaza ceasefire decision has to be made by Israel
By REUTERS
02/26/2025 07:38 PM
High Court suggests postponing return to the North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2025 05:25 PM
US issues new Iran-related sanctions, Treasury's website shows
By REUTERS
02/26/2025 05:20 PM
At least two wounded in shooting in Western Germany
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2025 04:59 PM
IDF strikes launchers in east Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2025 04:57 PM
Israel strikes Lebanon-Syria border, kills Hezbollah arms smuggler
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2025 04:42 PM