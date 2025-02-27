US Attorney-General hopes to release Epstein-related flight logs, names on Thursday

The US Justice Department hopes to release on Thursday flight logs and "a lot of names" related to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier accused of sex trafficking who socialized with Wall Street titans, royalty and celebrities, Attorney-General Pam Bondi said on Wednesday.

"I think tomorrow ... you're going to see some Epstein information being released by my office," Bondi told Fox News.

She said her department was working on protecting the personal information of over 250 victims connected to Epstein, who took his own life in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Bondi said she hoped to release a "lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot of information" on Epstein.