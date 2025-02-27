Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Man shot twice in suspected assassination attempt in Kiryat Haim

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A 60-year-old man was shot twice inside his vehicle in Kiryat Haim on Thursday morning, Israeli media reported. 

MDA medics brought him to Rambam Hospital in critical condition.

"The injured man was lying unconscious and suffering from penetrating injuries," MDA paramedic Hanan Zohar and Emergency Medic from MDA's motorcycle unit, Gal Stavsky said in a statement. "We began providing medical treatment, which included stopping the bleeding and assisting with respiration, while we loaded him into a MDA intensive care vehicle and took him to a hospital, where his condition was critical and unstable."

The police are investigating the situation and is suspecting this to may have been an attempted assassination.

