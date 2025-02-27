Jerusalem Post
Qatar condemns Israel's air strikes on Syria

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Qatar condemned Israel for bombing several areas in Syria in an announcement on Thursday morning, calling it a "violation of international law."

"The State of Qatar strongly condemns the Israeli occupation forces' bombing of several areas in the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, considering it a blatant aggression against Syria's sovereignty and unity, and a flagrant violation of international law," they said. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes the need for the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities to compel the Israeli occupation to comply with the resolutions of international legitimacy and stop the repeated attacks on Syrian territory, thus preventing further escalation and tension in the region."

