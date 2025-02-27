Jerusalem Post
Authoritarianism rises worldwide, fewer nations meet modern standards, new index reveals

By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 27, 2025 17:29

The overall global democracy score has slipped slightly to 5.17, reflecting growing public disillusionment with the performance of democratic institutions, the Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2024 Democracy Index revealed. 

Despite the presence of formal institutions in many countries, citizens are increasingly frustrated by government gridlock, corruption, and a disconnect between political elites and the public.

The report highlights a continuing “democratic recession,” noting that while political participation has seen a modest uptick, fundamental pillars such as civil liberties, electoral process, and functioning of government have weakened. Western Europe stands out as the only region to register a marginal improvement, buoyed by strong performances from Nordic countries, while regions like the Middle East and North Africa, Latin America, and parts of Asia experience notable declines.

As the report underscores, only 71 out of 167 countries now qualify as democracies, a drop from previous years, while the share of the global population living under authoritarian regimes has steadily increased.

The findings suggest that despite the regular occurrence of elections, many democracies are failing to address the critical needs of their citizens, which has led to rising support for populist and anti-establishment alternatives.

Analysts warn that unless governments reform their processes to become more inclusive and responsive, the erosion of trust in representative democracy will continue, potentially emboldening autocrats and destabilizing political systems around the world.

