PMO says not received IDF October 7 probes, demands they be handed over

The Prime Minister's Office expressed 'surprise' at not receiving the IDF's October 7 probes in advance, given they had already been released to army officials and journalists, and demanded the investigations be handed over.

In the Thursday statement, ahead of the publication of the probes at 19:00 p.m., the PMO said, "These investigations were presented to the Defense Minister, the army's senior command staff, and various journalists who were briefed on it. To the greatest surprise, one party has not yet received the investigations - the Prime Minister."

Defense Minister Israel Katz also ordered the IDF to forward all investigations into October 7 to the Prime Minister immediately.