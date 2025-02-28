Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Kremlin condemns alleged Ukrainian assassination plot on Putin-linked cleric

By REUTERS

The Kremlin on Friday condemned an alleged Ukrainian-sponsored assassination plot on a senior Russian cleric linked to President Vladimir Putin, saying the planned attack showed nothing was sacred for Kyiv.

Russia's FSB security service has arrested two church figures, a Russian and a Ukrainian, on suspicion of plotting to murder Tikhon Shevkunov, whom Russian media have described as "Putin's confessor," at the behest of Ukrainian military intelligence.

"It is clear that the Kyiv regime does not shrink from anything," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the matter. "In this case, nothing is sacred. This is once again confirmed."

There was no immediate reaction from Kyiv to the plot allegation.

Several injured in blast at Islamic seminary known for training Taliban
By REUTERS
02/28/2025 11:59 AM
At least 47 people feared trapped after glacier burst in Himalayas
By REUTERS
02/28/2025 10:19 AM
Stabbing near University of Virginia causes campus lockdown
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2025 06:25 AM
Tel Aviv Marathon to cause road closures from 05:30
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2025 05:10 AM
One detained by UK counterterrorism for attending Nasrallah's funeral
By MICHAEL STARR
02/27/2025 11:37 PM
North Korea says it launched strategic cruise missile to test deterrence
By REUTERS
02/27/2025 11:19 PM
IDF strikes in Lebanon after observing activity in Hezbollah outpost
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2025 06:24 PM
El Al flight to New York diverted to Paris for unknown reason
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2025 06:16 PM
IDF thwarts drug smuggling attempt between Egypt and Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2025 06:10 PM
PMO says not received IDF October 7 probes, demands they be handed over
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2025 05:58 PM
Authoritarianism rises worldwide, new index reveals
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
02/27/2025 05:28 PM
Bezalel Smotrich to meet US Treasury secretary Bessent in DC next week
By REUTERS
02/27/2025 04:43 PM
Released hostage Tal Shoham discharged from Israeli hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2025 04:14 PM
Turkey open to providing peacekeeping force in Ukraine - Bloomberg News
By REUTERS
02/27/2025 04:06 PM
Russia-US talks conclude in Istanbul, TASS reports
By REUTERS
02/27/2025 03:36 PM