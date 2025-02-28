Kremlin condemns alleged Ukrainian assassination plot on Putin-linked cleric

The Kremlin on Friday condemned an alleged Ukrainian-sponsored assassination plot on a senior Russian cleric linked to President Vladimir Putin, saying the planned attack showed nothing was sacred for Kyiv.

Russia's FSB security service has arrested two church figures, a Russian and a Ukrainian, on suspicion of plotting to murder Tikhon Shevkunov, whom Russian media have described as "Putin's confessor," at the behest of Ukrainian military intelligence.

"It is clear that the Kyiv regime does not shrink from anything," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the matter. "In this case, nothing is sacred. This is once again confirmed."

There was no immediate reaction from Kyiv to the plot allegation.