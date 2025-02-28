Israel wants to extend first phase of deal by six weeks, otherwise war to resume

Two Egyptian security sources said on Friday that the Israeli delegation in Cairo was trying to reach a deal to extend the first phase of the Gaza hostage-ceasefire deal for an additional 42 days.

Hamas disagrees with the plan to extend and wants to proceed with the second phase as agreed, the sources told Reuters.

The terrorist group released a statement earlier on Friday reiterating its proclaimed commitment to the deal.

"With the end of the first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, Hamas affirms its full commitment to implementing all the terms of the deal in all its stages and details."

Hamas also called for Israel to "fully commit to its role in the deal" and to "immediately enter the second phase of it without any hesitation or evasion." Hamas terrorists stand guard in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 22, 2025 (credit: EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

Possible extension

The possibility of a 42-day extension was reported earlier this week by The Jerusalem Post.

An extension would involve the release of four male hostages – who are all fathers – and others who are critically wounded, in exchange for prolonging the ceasefire during Ramadan, according to an official the Post spoke to.

The holy month is expected to begin on Friday evening.

The first phase of the deal expires on March 1, at which point Israel and Hamas would return to war.