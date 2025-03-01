Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

17 wounded after fire catches in Tiberias residential building

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 1, 2025 08:16

17 people were wounded in a fire that broke out in a two-story villa in Tiberias early Saturday morning.

Six fire and rescue teams arrived at the scene to evacuate the wounded and put out the fire.

Among the wounded are a 40-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl in moderate condition after jumping from a high platform, according to KAN. At least one other person is in moderate condition, medical officials said. The other 14 are in light condition.

The first floor of the villa has been completely burned, a spokesman for the Israel Fire and Rescue Authority said.

Kurdish PKK militia says it will declare ceasefire
By REUTERS
03/01/2025 08:06 AM
IDF investigating echoes of explosions in the central region overnight
By AMIR BOHBOT
03/01/2025 06:31 AM
Trump administration pushed out US military health agency head
By REUTERS
03/01/2025 02:20 AM
Trump is not interested in reviving Ukraine minerals deal, official says
By REUTERS
03/01/2025 01:47 AM
Italy calls for summit between US and Europeans
By REUTERS
02/28/2025 11:55 PM
White House removes Russian state media reporter from Oval Office
By REUTERS
02/28/2025 11:45 PM
President Isaac Herzog visits former hostage Yarden Bibas
By TAL SHALEV
02/28/2025 10:21 PM
Gunfire damages Israeli vehicle in West Bank settlement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2025 09:21 PM
Berlin urges Israel to protect civilians in northern West Bank
By REUTERS
02/28/2025 04:28 PM
Pessi Cohen's grave moved from Hod Hasharon to Kibbutz Be'eri
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2025 02:24 PM
Halevi meets with Gaza border area representatives
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2025 01:54 PM
Kremlin condemns alleged Ukrainian assassination plot on Russian cleric
By REUTERS
02/28/2025 12:06 PM
Several injured in blast at Islamic seminary known for training Taliban
By REUTERS
02/28/2025 11:59 AM
At least 47 people feared trapped after glacier burst in Himalayas
By REUTERS
02/28/2025 10:19 AM
Stabbing near University of Virginia causes campus lockdown
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2025 06:25 AM