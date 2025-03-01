17 wounded after fire catches in Tiberias residential building

17 people were wounded in a fire that broke out in a two-story villa in Tiberias early Saturday morning.

Six fire and rescue teams arrived at the scene to evacuate the wounded and put out the fire.

Among the wounded are a 40-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl in moderate condition after jumping from a high platform, according to KAN. At least one other person is in moderate condition, medical officials said. The other 14 are in light condition.

The first floor of the villa has been completely burned, a spokesman for the Israel Fire and Rescue Authority said.