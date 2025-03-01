Jerusalem Post
Slain hostage Shlomo Mantzur's funeral to be held on Sunday

By MAYA COHEN

Slain hostage Shlomo Mantzur's funeral will take place on Sunday at Kibbutz Kissufim.

Mantzur was kidnapped and murdered by Hamas on October 7, 2023, and his body was held in the Gaza Strip until last Thursday when it was returned to Israel as part of the first phase of the hostage and ceasefire deal with the terrorist organization.

The Mantzur family and other families of hostage invite the Israeli public to stand by the roadside with Israeli flags and accompany Shlomo on his final journey. The funeral procession will begin from Rishon Lezion to the cemetery at Kibbutz Kissufim at 9:45 a.m. with the funeral itself to begin at the kibbutz at 12:30 p.m.

At the family's request, the funeral will be closed to the media.



