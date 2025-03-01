Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Saturday he sees no other power in the world than the US that could stop Russian aggression on Ukraine and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should get back to negotiations with the US.
Polish President says Ukraine should get back to talks with Trump
