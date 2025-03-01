Jerusalem Post
Polish President says Ukraine should get back to talks with Trump

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 1, 2025 17:21

Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Saturday he sees no other power in the world than the US that could stop Russian aggression on Ukraine and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should get back to negotiations with the US.

Hamas terror video shows hostage Eitan Horn with recently freed brother
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2025 05:22 PM
Israel Police investigating child injured in shooting incident in Arara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2025 04:48 PM
Bus accident in Bolivia leaves at least 33 dead, police says
By REUTERS
03/01/2025 04:43 PM
Germany calls for financial package for Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/01/2025 04:24 PM
Four dead in Indian avalanche incident, ANI says, citing defense PRO
By REUTERS
03/01/2025 12:49 PM
Four dead after cyclone Garance hits French island of La Reunion
By REUTERS
03/01/2025 12:30 PM
Slain hostage Shlomo Mantzur's funeral to be held on Sunday
By MAYA COHEN
03/01/2025 11:37 AM
IDF investigating echoes of explosions in the central region overnight
By AMIR BOHBOT
03/01/2025 06:31 AM
Trump administration pushed out US military health agency head
By REUTERS
03/01/2025 02:20 AM
Trump is not interested in reviving Ukraine minerals deal, official says
By REUTERS
03/01/2025 01:47 AM
Italy calls for summit between US and Europeans
By REUTERS
02/28/2025 11:55 PM
White House removes Russian state media reporter from Oval Office
By REUTERS
02/28/2025 11:45 PM
President Isaac Herzog visits former hostage Yarden Bibas
By TAL SHALEV
02/28/2025 10:21 PM
Gunfire damages Israeli vehicle in West Bank settlement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2025 09:21 PM
Berlin urges Israel to protect civilians in northern West Bank
By REUTERS
02/28/2025 04:28 PM