Former hostage Omer Shem Tov was released from the Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus Saturday evening after completing the required tests for his release.

Shem Tov was released after spending 505 days in Hamas captivity. He suffers from asthma and celiac disease. His prolonged captivity raised concerns among his family and doctors, as it is believed he did not receive gluten-free food while in Gaza.