US judge declares Trump's firing of watchdog agency head illegal

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 2, 2025 07:44

 A US judge declared on Saturday that President Donald Trump's firing of the head of a federal watchdog agency was illegal in an early test of the scope of presidential power likely to be decided by the US Supreme Court.

US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington had previously ruled that Hampton Dellinger, the head of the Office of Special Counsel who is responsible for protecting whistleblowers, could remain in his post pending a ruling.

Jackson said in her ruling Saturday that upholding Trump's ability to fire Dellinger would give him "a constitutional license to bully officials in the executive branch into doing his will."

