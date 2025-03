A 36-year-old resident of Mevaseret Zion was arrested after being accused of "committing indecent acts" against passengers he picked up from the areas of Elad and Bnei Brak, Israel Police announced on Sunday afternoon.

To find the suspect, police said they conducted a "covert investigation."

A prosecutorial statement was filed against the suspect, and an indictment is expected to be submitted against him in the coming days, police added.