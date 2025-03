The funeral of slain hostage Itzik Elgarat is expected to be held on Monday in Kibbutz Nir Oz, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

Kibbutz Nir Oz was where Elgarat was abducted from during the October 7 Hamas attacks in 2023.

According to reports, his funeral is expected to begin at 10:45 a.m., and the Israeli public is invited to stand along the route to the funeral with Israeli flags.