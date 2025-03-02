Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Mike Waltz says US needs Ukrainian leader who wants peace

By REUTERS

A top adviser to President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States needs a Ukrainian leader who is willing to secure a lasting peace with Russia but that it is not clear Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is prepared to do so.

Days after a contentious Oval Office exchange between Trump, Zelensky, and Vice President JD Vance, White House national security adviser Mike Waltz said Washington wants to secure a permanent peace between Moscow and Kyiv that involves territorial concessions in exchange for European-led security guarantees.

Asked whether Trump wants Zelensky to resign, Waltz told CNN's "State of the Union" program: "We need a leader that can deal with us, eventually deal with the Russians and end this war."

"If it becomes apparent that President Zelensky's either personal motivations or political motivations are divergent from ending the fighting in his country, then I think we have a real issue on our hands," Waltz added. "It wasn't clear to us that President Zelensky was ready to negotiate and in good faith towards an end of this war," Waltz said.

Syria forms committee to draft transition charter
By REUTERS
03/02/2025 05:53 PM
Funeral of slain hostage Itzik Elgarat to be held Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 05:47 PM
Shift 101 protest movement demonstrates outside Netanyahu's residence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 05:11 PM
Ultra-orthodox protesters block Highway 4 near Bnei Brak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 05:04 PM
Suspect arrested for for committing 'indecent acts' against hitchhikers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 04:08 PM
Gaza reconstruction plan ready, Egypt's foreign minister says
By REUTERS
03/02/2025 02:49 PM
Sigal Itzkovich 'not responsible for her actions,' court rules
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 01:49 PM
Iran's parliament impeaches economy minister, state media says
By REUTERS
03/02/2025 12:46 PM
Workers close Allenby Crossing in surprise strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 12:23 PM
IDF to present Oct. 7 probe results to Comptroller on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 09:09 AM
One killed in drone strike in Beit Hanun, northern Gaza - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 08:18 AM
Gov't to approve option to call up of 400,000 IDF reservists
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/02/2025 08:13 AM
US judge declares Trump's firing of watchdog agency head illegal
By REUTERS
03/02/2025 07:43 AM
Britain to provide $2.85 billion loan to Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/02/2025 12:14 AM
Former Israeli vice-champion swimmer murdered in Tira
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2025 10:30 PM