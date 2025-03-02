Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IAF strikes two individuals suspected of posing a threat to IDF troops in southern Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 2, 2025 22:03

The Israel Air Force struck two individuals who were suspected of posing a threat to IDF troops in southern Gaza, Israel's military announced on Sunday evening.

The military's statement came after Palestinian News & Info Agency WAFA reported that two citizens were killed after an Israeli drone "bombed the destroyed Gaza airport" in the southern area of the Strip. 

Following the strike, the IDF called on residents of the Gaza Strip to "follow IDF instructions, avoid approaching troops deployed in the area, and use the designated inspection routes." 



Related Tags
Israeli airstrike in Gaza - night - Headline
A-G Baharav-Miara submits opposition to Levin-Sa'ar plan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 11:10 PM
Germany's Scholz: Ukraine needs a strong army for when war is over
By REUTERS
03/02/2025 07:37 PM
Javier Milei slated to visit Israel this month
By REUTERS
03/02/2025 07:34 PM
IDF: Planned military drill to take place in the South
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 07:21 PM
Mike Waltz says US needs Ukrainian leader who wants peace
By REUTERS
03/02/2025 05:56 PM
Syria forms committee to draft transition charter
By REUTERS
03/02/2025 05:53 PM
Funeral of slain hostage Itzik Elgarat to be held Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 05:47 PM
Ultra-orthodox protesters block Highway 4 near Bnei Brak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 05:04 PM
Suspect arrested for committing 'indecent acts' against hitchhikers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 04:08 PM
Gaza reconstruction plan ready, Egypt's foreign minister says
By REUTERS
03/02/2025 02:49 PM
Sigal Itzkovich 'not responsible for her actions,' court rules
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 01:49 PM
Iran's parliament impeaches economy minister, state media says
By REUTERS
03/02/2025 12:46 PM
Workers close Allenby Crossing in surprise strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 12:23 PM
IDF to present Oct. 7 probe results to Comptroller on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 09:09 AM
One killed in drone strike in Beit Hanun, northern Gaza - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 08:18 AM