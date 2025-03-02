IAF strikes two individuals suspected of posing a threat to IDF troops in southern Gaza

The Israel Air Force struck two individuals who were suspected of posing a threat to IDF troops in southern Gaza, Israel's military announced on Sunday evening.

The military's statement came after Palestinian News & Info Agency WAFA reported that two citizens were killed after an Israeli drone "bombed the destroyed Gaza airport" in the southern area of the Strip.

Following the strike, the IDF called on residents of the Gaza Strip to "follow IDF instructions, avoid approaching troops deployed in the area, and use the designated inspection routes."