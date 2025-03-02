Jerusalem Post
Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara submits opposition to Levin-Sa'ar plan

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara submitted her opposition on Sunday evening to Justice Minister Yariv Levin regarding the proposed legislation to change the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee.

"Such politicization of judicial appointments will not only change the nature of the Judicial Selection Committee and the types of considerations it is meant to weigh but also the very nature of the judicial system," the statement read.

"The proposed arrangement would cast a heavy political shadow over the judiciary and the motives behind the appointment or promotion of judges, harming the institutional integrity of the judicial process across all courts in a way I could never have imagined," the statement continued. 



