Russian lawmaker says Ukraine can only count on improved Moscow-Washington ties

By REUTERS

An influential Russian parliamentarian dismissed a summit of European leaders in London on Sunday for producing no plan to settle the war in Ukraine and said Kyiv's only hope for the future was an improvement in ties between Moscow and Washington.

Konstantin Kosachev, writing on the Telegram messaging app, derided the outcome of the London meeting as "a desperate attempt to pass off as success the failure of a 10-year policy of inciting Ukraine towards Russia by the same Great Britain and, until recently, the United States."

"Europe has no plan," wrote Kosachev, head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Russia's upper house of parliament.

"And if Ukraine should count on something, it can only be on progress (if there is any to come) in Russian-American relations."

He said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who hosted the meeting, "cannot fail to understand this."

