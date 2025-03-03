France, Britain propose partial one-month Ukraine truce, Macron tells Le Figaro

France and Britain are proposing a partial one-month truce between Russia and Ukraine that would not cover ground fighting, French President Emmanuel Macron told the daily newspaper Le Figaro on Sunday.

However, Macron said the truce would cover air, sea and energy infrastructure attacks.

"In the event of a ceasefire, it would be very difficult to verify (fighting) along the front was being respected," Macron told Le Figaro, adding that the front line was equivalent to the distance between Paris and Budapest.

Macron spoke to Le Figaro as he flew to London for a meeting with European leaders, convened by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to advance efforts at drawing up a Ukraine peace plan.