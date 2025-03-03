Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Egypt working to resume the entry of humanitarian aid trucks into Gaza – report

By WALLA!
Updated: MARCH 3, 2025 04:36

Egypt is working to fully resume the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, informed sources told the Saudi channel Al-Hadath on Monday.

The sources also claimed that the mediators are making efforts to extend the ceasefire until the disputes over the second phase are resolved.

Additionally, the sources noted that the mediators demanded that Israel not resume military operations, while Israel, for its part, demanded that the mediators ensure Hamas is disarmed before the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip begins.

Kieran Culkin wins best actor in a supporting role
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2025 03:39 AM
IDF raids refugee camp near Nablus
By MAARIV
03/03/2025 01:18 AM
France, Britain propose partial one-month Ukraine truce, Macron says
By REUTERS
03/03/2025 01:06 AM
Russian lawmaker: Ukraine can count on improved Moscow-Washington ties
By REUTERS
03/02/2025 11:44 PM
A-G Baharav-Miara submits opposition to Levin-Sa'ar plan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 11:10 PM
IAF strikes two individuals suspected of posing a threat to IDF troops
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 09:55 PM
Germany's Scholz: Ukraine needs a strong army for when war is over
By REUTERS
03/02/2025 07:37 PM
Javier Milei slated to visit Israel this month
By REUTERS
03/02/2025 07:34 PM
IDF: Planned military drill to take place in the South
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 07:21 PM
Mike Waltz says US needs Ukrainian leader who wants peace
By REUTERS
03/02/2025 05:56 PM
Syria forms committee to draft transition charter
By REUTERS
03/02/2025 05:53 PM
Funeral of slain hostage Itzik Elgarat to be held Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 05:47 PM
Ultra-orthodox protesters block Highway 4 near Bnei Brak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 05:04 PM
Suspect arrested for committing 'indecent acts' against hitchhikers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 04:08 PM
Gaza reconstruction plan ready, Egypt's foreign minister says
By REUTERS
03/02/2025 02:49 PM