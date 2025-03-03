Egypt working to resume the entry of humanitarian aid trucks into Gaza – report

Egypt is working to fully resume the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, informed sources told the Saudi channel Al-Hadath on Monday.

The sources also claimed that the mediators are making efforts to extend the ceasefire until the disputes over the second phase are resolved.

Additionally, the sources noted that the mediators demanded that Israel not resume military operations, while Israel, for its part, demanded that the mediators ensure Hamas is disarmed before the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip begins.