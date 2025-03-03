Seven former hostages to fly to Washington to meet US officials

Seven released hostages are flying to Washington to meet with US government officials, the Hostages Families Forum announced on Monday morning.

They will "express their gratitude to the Trump administration for the president’s unwavering commitment to bringing all the hostages home and will provide firsthand testimony about the horrors of Hamas’ tunnels," the statement continues.

They will speak to government officials who "will hear about the urgency of returning all hostages immediately and in a single phase," according to the forum.

Hostages Families Forum named the released hostages as Eli Sharabi, Doron Steinbrecher, Keith and Aviva Siegel, Naama Levy, Omer Shem Tov, and Iair Horn.