Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Have there been more Trump-Putin contacts? Kremlin: none you should know about

By REUTERS

The Kremlin said on Monday that there had been no additional contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump that should be made public.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked by reporters if there had been additional contacts beyond the phone call on February 12. Trump said last week he had spoken to Putin on "numerous occasions."

The Kremlin also said on Monday that the Oval Office clash between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy showed how difficult it will be to reach a settlement on the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia continued to negotiate with the US on normalizing bilateral ties, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Funeral procession for Itzik Elgarat begins in Rishon Lezion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2025 11:26 AM
Seven former hostages to fly to Washington to meet US officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2025 10:58 AM
Security forces arrested a recently released prisoner in Bethlehem
By MAARIV
03/03/2025 06:07 AM
Adrian Brody wins Best Actor for his role in 'The Brutalist'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2025 05:57 AM
Egypt working to resume the entry of humanitarian aid trucks into Gaza
By WALLA!
03/03/2025 04:31 AM
Kieran Culkin wins best actor in a supporting role
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2025 03:39 AM
IDF raids refugee camp near Nablus
By MAARIV
03/03/2025 01:18 AM
France, Britain propose partial one-month Ukraine truce, Macron says
By REUTERS
03/03/2025 01:06 AM
Russian lawmaker: Ukraine can count on improved Moscow-Washington ties
By REUTERS
03/02/2025 11:44 PM
A-G Baharav-Miara submits opposition to Levin-Sa'ar plan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 11:10 PM
IAF strikes two individuals suspected of posing a threat to IDF troops
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 09:55 PM
Germany's Scholz: Ukraine needs a strong army for when war is over
By REUTERS
03/02/2025 07:37 PM
Javier Milei slated to visit Israel this month
By REUTERS
03/02/2025 07:34 PM
IDF: Planned military drill to take place in the South
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2025 07:21 PM
Mike Waltz says US needs Ukrainian leader who wants peace
By REUTERS
03/02/2025 05:56 PM