Have there been more Trump-Putin contacts? Kremlin: none you should know about

The Kremlin said on Monday that there had been no additional contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump that should be made public.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked by reporters if there had been additional contacts beyond the phone call on February 12. Trump said last week he had spoken to Putin on "numerous occasions."

The Kremlin also said on Monday that the Oval Office clash between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy showed how difficult it will be to reach a settlement on the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia continued to negotiate with the US on normalizing bilateral ties, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.