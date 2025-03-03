Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hamas says Israel is pushing things back to 'square one'

By REUTERS

Palestinian terrorist group Hamas said on Monday that Israel is trying to push things back to square one by asking to extend the first phase of their Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Sunday it had adopted a proposal by US President Donald Trump's envoy for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza for the Ramadan and Passover periods, hours after the first phase of the previously agreed deal expired.

"The occupation is pushing to return things to square one and overturn the agreement through the alternatives it is proposing," senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan said in a televised statement.

 

World Court elects Iwasawa Yuji as new president, statement says
By REUTERS
03/03/2025 04:13 PM
Witkoff not expected to arrive in Israel in the coming days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2025 04:06 PM
Indictment charges filed against 17 Bedouin elected officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2025 03:34 PM
Lapid: Netanyahu trying to topple deal while blaming Hamas
By ELIAV BREUER
03/03/2025 02:48 PM
IDF strikes suspicious motorized vessel off coast of Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2025 12:40 PM
Austrian conservative Stocker sworn in as head of coalition government
By REUTERS
03/03/2025 12:22 PM
Have there been more Trump-Putin contacts? Kremlin: none you should know
By REUTERS
03/03/2025 11:50 AM
Funeral procession for Itzik Elgarat begins in Rishon Lezion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2025 11:26 AM
Seven former hostages to fly to Washington to meet US officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2025 10:58 AM
Security forces arrested a recently released prisoner in Bethlehem
By MAARIV
03/03/2025 06:07 AM
Adrian Brody wins Best Actor for his role in 'The Brutalist'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2025 05:57 AM
Egypt working to resume the entry of humanitarian aid trucks into Gaza
By WALLA!
03/03/2025 04:31 AM
Kieran Culkin wins best actor in a supporting role
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2025 03:39 AM
IDF raids refugee camp near Nablus
By MAARIV
03/03/2025 01:18 AM
France, Britain propose partial one-month Ukraine truce, Macron says
By REUTERS
03/03/2025 01:06 AM