Three people were killed and 20 were wounded in an explosion in the region of Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria, according to Syria's state news agency SANA.

It said the reason behind the explosion was unknown. The explosion occurred at one of the entrances to the city of Al-Bukamal.

Syrian Civil Defense teams recovered the bodies of those killed and evacuated those wounded at the scene, as well as extinguished the fire that was caused by the explosion, according to SANA.

