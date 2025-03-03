The Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel warned Israel in a letter to the Prime Minister's Office and Foreign Ministry that if they voted against Ukraine again at the United Nations regarding the Russian invasion, there would be "negative consequence" toward relations between the two countries, Walla reported on Monday night.
Ukraine's warning to Israel: 'Negative consequences' if Israel were to vote against Ukraine at UN
By REUTERS03/03/2025 10:34 PM
By REUTERS03/03/2025 10:19 PM
By REUTERS03/03/2025 09:05 PM
By REUTERS03/03/2025 08:01 PM
By REUTERS03/03/2025 07:03 PM
By REUTERS03/03/2025 06:28 PM
By REUTERS03/03/2025 04:13 PM
By REUTERS03/03/2025 03:38 PM