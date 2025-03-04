JD Vance says giving US economic interest in Ukraine is a security guarantee

US Vice President JD Vance told Fox News on Monday that giving Washington an economic interest in the future of Ukraine will serve as a security guarantee for the country that Russia invaded in February 2022.

"If you want real security guarantees, if you want to actually ensure that Vladimir Putin does not invade Ukraine again, the very best security guarantee is to give Americans economic upside in the future of Ukraine," Vance said in the interview.

"That is a way better security guarantee than 20,000 troops from some random country that hasn't fought a war in 30 or 40 years," he added.