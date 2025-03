The funeral of slain hostage Ohad Yahalomi will take place in Kibbutz Nir Oz on Wednesday morning, the Yahalomi family and Hostages Families Forum announced.

The funeral procession will start at 08:15 in Rishon Lezion. The family has invited the public to stand along the roads with Israeli flags.

The funeral will begin at 11:00, and the public is invited to attend. However, the funeral will be closed to the media.