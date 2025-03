US President Donald Trump will address Congress on Tuesday night, six weeks into a tumultuous term defined by his efforts to stretch the limits of the presidency, slash the federal bureaucracy, impose steep tariffs on allies and pause all US military support for Ukraine.

The speech - similar to a State of the Union address but not called that because Trump was only inaugurated in January - is set to take place inside the US House of Representatives at 9:10 p.m. ET.