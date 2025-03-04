Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Rubio discusses Gaza, Iran with Netanyahu

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 4, 2025 20:31

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed efforts to extend the ceasefire in Gaza and threats posed by Iran during a call on Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

Palestinian president Abbas welcomes Egyptian plan to rebuild Gaza
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 05:41 PM
US designates Yemen's Houthis 'foreign terrorist organization'
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 05:24 PM
Released hostage Eliya Cohen discharged from hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2025 05:22 PM
State Department allows transfer of military aid to Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2025 05:07 PM
Egypt's president says he is certain Trump can achieve peace
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 04:45 PM
Trump to address Congress amid trade tensions, Ukraine aid pause
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 04:44 PM
Trump: Federal funding will stop for colleges allowing illegal protests
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 02:47 PM
Recently released hostage Omer Wenkert discharged from hospital
By DR. ITAY GAL
03/04/2025 01:58 PM
Senior Hamas official rejects US, Israeli calls to disarm
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 01:56 PM
Kremlin says US and Iran must resolve problems through talks - RIA
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 01:48 PM
Terrorist who killed MK Limor Son Har Melech's husband released
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2025 01:24 PM
Iran summoned Turkey's ambassador following Ankara's warning on Syria
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 12:38 PM
Haredi parties believe Goldknopf soon to retire from government
By ANNA BARSKY
03/04/2025 12:17 PM
Israel's security cabinet to meet Sunday
By AMICHAI STEIN
03/04/2025 12:08 PM
Police warns public against use of fireworks during Ramadan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2025 10:51 AM