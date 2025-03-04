US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed efforts to extend the ceasefire in Gaza and threats posed by Iran during a call on Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.
Rubio discusses Gaza, Iran with Netanyahu
