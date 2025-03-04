Suicide bombing kills at least 12 in northwest Pakistan, police say

A pair of suicide bombers drove two explosive-filled vehicles into a security installation in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least 12 civilians, including seven children, police and rescue services said.

The explosion brought down the roof of a nearby mosque soon after residents had broken their Ramadan fast and the local market was teeming with shoppers, a military official said, asking not to be identified.

The official said more terrorists had tried to enter the military facility after the blast but the attempt was foiled by security forces. Six terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire, the official said.