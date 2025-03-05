UK defence minister to meet US counterpart Hegseth on Ukraine peace plan

British Defense Minister John Healey will meet US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington on Thursday to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine, Britain's Defense Ministry said.

Healey's visit comes as European leaders race to draw up a peace plan to present to Washington after US President Donald Trump paused military aid to Ukraine on Monday following a fallout with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

After meetings with world leaders at the weekend, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he would continue to speak with friends and allies to secure a path to a lasting peace.