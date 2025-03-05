Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UK defence minister to meet US counterpart Hegseth on Ukraine peace plan

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 5, 2025 02:26

British Defense Minister John Healey will meet US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington on Thursday to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine, Britain's Defense Ministry said.

Healey's visit comes as European leaders race to draw up a peace plan to present to Washington after US President Donald Trump paused military aid to Ukraine on Monday following a fallout with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

After meetings with world leaders at the weekend, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he would continue to speak with friends and allies to secure a path to a lasting peace.

US, Canadian officials in talks to possibly roll back Trump's tariffs
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 04:06 AM
Trump's address to Congress begins
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 04:05 AM
Pro-Palestinian Columbia students protest Naftali Bennett appearance
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 04:01 AM
Humanitarian aid must flow into Gaza unrestricted, UN Sec-Gen Guterres
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 03:53 AM
China will work to 'firmly advance' reunification with Taiwan - premier
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 03:17 AM
Judge signals he may dismiss NYT from Baldoni-Lively defamation case
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 02:24 AM
Bessent says minerals deal with Ukraine not on table 'at present'
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 12:46 AM
UK foreign minister says European partners 'are stepping up' on Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 11:21 PM
Egypt's Sisi meets Syria's Sharaa in Cairo for first time
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 11:17 PM
Egypt's foreign minister says leaders of Gaza committee chosen
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 11:12 PM
US lists Department of Justice, FBI for possible sale
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 10:46 PM
Houthis claim they downed US drone over Hodeidah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2025 09:44 PM
Suicide bombing kills at least 12 in northwest Pakistan, police say
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 09:27 PM
Rubio discusses Gaza, Iran with Netanyahu
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 08:30 PM
Palestinian president Abbas welcomes Egyptian plan to rebuild Gaza
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 05:41 PM