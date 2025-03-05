Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

China will work to 'firmly advance' reunification with Taiwan - premier

By REUTERS

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday China would "firmly advance" the push for reunification with Taiwan while opposing external interference, and strive to work with regular Taiwanese to realize the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

"We will firmly advance the cause of China's reunification and work with our fellow Chinese in Taiwan to realize the glorious cause of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," Li wrote in his annual work report to China's parliament.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, despite the objection of the government in Taipei, and has ramped up its military pressure against the island in recent years, including holding several rounds of major war games.

US, Canadian officials in talks to possibly roll back Trump's tariffs, W
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 04:06 AM
Trump's State of the Union address to congress begins
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 04:05 AM
Pro-Palestinian Columbia students protest Naftali Bennett appearance
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 04:01 AM
Humanitarian aid must flow into Gaza unrestricted, UN Sec-Gen Guterres
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 03:53 AM
Judge signals he may dismiss NYT from Baldoni-Lively defamation case
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 02:24 AM
UK defence minister to meet US counterpart Hegseth on Ukraine peace plan
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 02:18 AM
Bessent says minerals deal with Ukraine not on table 'at present'
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 12:46 AM
UK foreign minister says European partners 'are stepping up' on Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 11:21 PM
Egypt's Sisi meets Syria's Sharaa in Cairo for first time
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 11:17 PM
Egypt's foreign minister says leaders of Gaza committee chosen
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 11:12 PM
US lists Department of Justice, FBI for possible sale
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 10:46 PM
Houthis claim they downed US drone over Hodeidah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2025 09:44 PM
Suicide bombing kills at least 12 in northwest Pakistan, police say
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 09:27 PM
Rubio discusses Gaza, Iran with Netanyahu
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 08:30 PM
Palestinian president Abbas welcomes Egyptian plan to rebuild Gaza
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 05:41 PM