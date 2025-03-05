China will work to 'firmly advance' reunification with Taiwan - premier

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday China would "firmly advance" the push for reunification with Taiwan while opposing external interference, and strive to work with regular Taiwanese to realize the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

"We will firmly advance the cause of China's reunification and work with our fellow Chinese in Taiwan to realize the glorious cause of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," Li wrote in his annual work report to China's parliament.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, despite the objection of the government in Taipei, and has ramped up its military pressure against the island in recent years, including holding several rounds of major war games.