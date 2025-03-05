Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russian units kill four Islamic State-affiliated militants in Dagestan, Russian agencies say

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 5, 2025 06:32

Russian anti-terrorism units killed four militants affiliated with the Islamic State insurgent group in the mainly Muslim region of Dagestan, Russian news agency TASS reported on Wednesday, citing Russia's top anti-terrorism agency.

The militants were planning an attack at a regional branch of the interior ministry, the National Anti-terrorism Committee told RIA news agency.

There were no casualties among the civilian population or losses among law enforcement personnel, the TASS agency reported.

 

Trump: Person responsible for attack on troops in Afghanistan arrested
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 06:21 AM
Pope Francis remained stable on Tuesday, with no new crises.
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 06:13 AM
US, Canadian officials in talks to possibly roll back Trump's tariffs
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 04:06 AM
Pro-Palestinian Columbia students protest Naftali Bennett appearance
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 04:01 AM
Humanitarian aid must flow into Gaza unrestricted, UN Sec-Gen Guterres
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 03:53 AM
China will work to 'firmly advance' reunification with Taiwan - premier
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 03:17 AM
Judge signals he may dismiss NYT from Baldoni-Lively defamation case
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 02:24 AM
UK defence minister to meet US counterpart Hegseth on Ukraine peace plan
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 02:18 AM
Bessent says minerals deal with Ukraine not on table 'at present'
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 12:46 AM
UK foreign minister says European partners 'are stepping up' on Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 11:21 PM
Egypt's Sisi meets Syria's Sharaa in Cairo for first time
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 11:17 PM
Egypt's foreign minister says leaders of Gaza committee chosen
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 11:12 PM
US lists Department of Justice, FBI for possible sale
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 10:46 PM
Houthis claim they downed US drone over Hodeidah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2025 09:44 PM
Suicide bombing kills at least 12 in northwest Pakistan, police say
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 09:27 PM