Pope Francis remained stable on Tuesday, with no new crises, Vatican says

By REUTERS

Pope Francis, battling double pneumonia in hospital, remained stable throughout the day on Tuesday and did not have any new respiratory crises, the Vatican said.

Francis, 88, had suffered two episodes of what the Vatican described as "acute respiratory insufficiency" on Monday.

The latest detailed medical update on his condition said the pope had suffered no similar problems on Tuesday."Throughout the day, the Holy Father's clinical condition has remained stable," it said. "He has remained without fever, always alert, collaborating with his treatment, and well-oriented."

The bulletin was the second cautiously upbeat report of the day, after the Vatican press office said earlier that the pope's condition had stabilised overnight Monday.

