Kremlin says Iran's nuclear program will be subject of future Russia-US talks

By REUTERS

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that future talks between Russia and the United States would include discussions on Iran's nuclear program, a subject it said had been "touched upon" in an initial round of US-Russia talks last month.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Russia has agreed to assist US President Donald Trump’s administration in communicating with Iran on various issues, including on Tehran's nuclear program and its support for regional anti-US proxies.

The Kremlin has not confirmed that, but has made clear that Iran is now one of the subjects that will be discussed in more detail by Washington and Moscow.

In a call with reporters on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia believed that problems around Iran's nuclear program needed to be resolved by diplomatic means.

IDF demolishes home of Jaffa light rail terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 10:54 AM
Authorities demolish three homes in east Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 08:55 AM
Netanyahu delayed committee probing Shin Bet’s October 7 failures - KAN
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 08:10 AM
Trump: Person responsible for attack on troops in Afghanistan arrested
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 06:21 AM
Pope Francis remained stable on Tuesday, with no new crises.
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 06:13 AM
Russian units kill four Islamic State-affiliated militants in Dagestan
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 05:52 AM
US, Canadian officials in talks to possibly roll back Trump's tariffs
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 04:06 AM
Pro-Palestinian Columbia students protest Naftali Bennett appearance
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 04:01 AM
Humanitarian aid must flow into Gaza unrestricted, UN Sec-Gen Guterres
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 03:53 AM
China will work to 'firmly advance' reunification with Taiwan - premier
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 03:17 AM
Judge signals he may dismiss NYT from Baldoni-Lively defamation case
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 02:24 AM
UK defence minister to meet US counterpart Hegseth on Ukraine peace plan
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 02:18 AM
Bessent says minerals deal with Ukraine not on table 'at present'
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 12:46 AM
UK foreign minister says European partners 'are stepping up' on Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 11:21 PM
Egypt's Sisi meets Syria's Sharaa in Cairo for first time
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 11:17 PM