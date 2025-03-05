Kremlin says Iran's nuclear program will be subject of future Russia-US talks

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that future talks between Russia and the United States would include discussions on Iran's nuclear program, a subject it said had been "touched upon" in an initial round of US-Russia talks last month.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Russia has agreed to assist US President Donald Trump’s administration in communicating with Iran on various issues, including on Tehran's nuclear program and its support for regional anti-US proxies.

The Kremlin has not confirmed that, but has made clear that Iran is now one of the subjects that will be discussed in more detail by Washington and Moscow.

In a call with reporters on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia believed that problems around Iran's nuclear program needed to be resolved by diplomatic means.