'Hamas rejected the offer': Sa'ar speaks with UK foreign secretary about the ceasefire

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 5, 2025 15:51

In a phone call between Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and his British counterpart David Lammy, Sa'ar stressed that Israel accepted the US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff's "proposal to extend the temporary ceasefire," he announced on X Thursday.

"I stressed that Israel accepted US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's proposal to extend the temporary ceasefire through Ramadan and Passover, provided that Hamas release hostages," he wrote.

"Hamas rejected the offer. During the 42-day phase one, 25,000 aid trucks entered Gaza - half of Hamas's budget in Gaza comes from these trucks! Hamas is restoring its military capabilities and recruiting new, young terrorists. This cannot continue!"

