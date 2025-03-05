Smotrich arrives in DC for key US-Israel economic talks

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich arrived in Washington DC for a meeting at the US Treasury Department on Wednesday, he announced on X.

Smotrich announced that the meeting will "lay out the foundations for strong economic-strategic cooperation between" Israel and the US. "I am convinced that strengthening our cooperation can lead to growth, development, and mutual prosperity for the benefit of both countries."

בוקר טוב מוושינגטון.אחרי ארבע שנים שבהן, תחת ממשל ביידן, לא התקיימה פגישה בדרג שרים בין משרד האוצר האמריקאי לממשלת ישראל – אנחנו נכנסים כעת למשרד האוצר האמריקאי לפגישה חשובה מאוד.בפתח הדברים, בשם כולכם, אביע את תודתנו העמוקה לנשיא טראמפ ולצוותו על התמיכה החד-משמעית שלהם… pic.twitter.com/W6PHMGzDM6 — בצלאל סמוטריץ' (@bezalelsm) March 5, 2025

He also thanked US President Donald Trump and his administration for supporting Israel during the war.