Smotrich arrives in DC for key US-Israel economic talks

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich arrived in Washington DC for a meeting at the US Treasury Department on Wednesday, he announced on X. 

Smotrich announced that the meeting will "lay out the foundations for strong economic-strategic cooperation between" Israel and the US. "I am convinced that strengthening our cooperation can lead to growth, development, and mutual prosperity for the benefit of both countries."

He also thanked US President Donald Trump and his administration for supporting Israel during the war.

